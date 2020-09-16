Demand to Increase the Number of attempts for JEE Advanced gather steam

Nationals examinations like JEE and NEET witnessed lakhs of students coming from different sections of India for opening their pathways to career stabilities and opportunities amidst the devastating fear of the infection.

With coronavirus protocols and safety measures, the JEE Mains Exam was conducted as per the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court. However, in a recent, Alakh Alok Srivastava, a noted lawyer, has suggested the Supreme Court increase the number of attempts for the JEE Advanced Exam, in a letter addressed to the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

At present, an individual is allowed two attempts at the JEE Advanced Exam. However, considering the challenges faced by the rural sectors of India, Alakh Alok has requested the Court to make necessary changes in the guidelines and increase the number of attempts for JEE Advanced Exam to three or more.

The decision will give better opportunities to students from rural areas

The global pandemic has reached every corner of the country, affecting millions of lives within and beyond the geographical boundaries. The aftermaths of the pandemic have been affecting individuals from different walks of lives, thus, bringing challenges and hurdles in day to day activities.

The most challenge-stricken sector of the national population includes the students and young professionals. Several colleges and institutions postponed and cancelled entrance examinations along with other admission activities and academic sessions during the initial days of the lockdown.

However, considering the present situation, the institutions have now adopted to virtual learning methods for fulfilling curriculum deliverables and basic requirements of the students.

As per the content stated in the letter addressed to the Education Minister, Srivastava believes that there exists a discriminating factor against students from underprivilege societies while taking admission in eminent institutions like IITs.

He believes that institutions support and privilege students who can afford their high fee whereas turning their backs towards students from less-privileged sectors.

Alakh also shared an update on Twitter stating that the step has been taken in support of a few students from rural areas of India.

Moreover, he also added that he had been charging no fee for thoroughly light to the issue and supporting the students. The letter to the Education Minister was also attached to the Twitter post shared by Alakh.

The letter mentioned the atrocities and challenges been faced by students and young children while appearing and applying for national examinations like JEE and NEET.

Without the privilege of coaching centres, tuitions or mentoring groups, the students from lower sectors of the country are not provided with enough opportunities and resources to enter into notable institutions like IIT.

The quality of education delivered and received in rural areas is far less competent than the one delivered in schools and education centres of metro cities.

Therefore, the letter mentioned how giving equal opportunity and a fair trial for every student plays a key role in shaping the futures of talented individuals. Increasing the number of attempts would provide students to overcome unwanted challenges faced during the first or second trial.

Important details for JEE Mains and JEE Advanced Exam

For admission into Engineering Colleges and institutions, the students give JEE Mains examination. The top 2-2.5 lakh students who clear JEE Mains are then allowed to give JEE Advanced examination.

The ranks achieved in JEE Advance are then considered by colleges, and a seat is allotted to the students as per their merits. As per the updated guidelines for JEE Mains, every registered individual gets a total of 6 attempts for giving the test.

Two attempts each year for a consecutive 3 years, thus, making it a total of 6. Whereas for JEE Advance, each student gets only 6 attempts.

This indicates that even if the students achieve high rank in JEE Mains examination the third attempt, he/she will not able applicable to appear in JEE Advance.

The letter stated how the guidelines were unjust for young minds coming from a lower-economical section of India, especially during tough times like these.

The new guidelines for JEE Mains and JEE Advance were issued lately. However, before the release of new guidelines, there was no particular restriction on the number of attempts allotted to students for JEE Advance.

Moreover, for other national-level examinations like NEET, a total of three attempts were allotted to students. The letter stated that the only solution to the issue is to increase the total attempts allowed to students.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for latest update JEE Main 2020 Exam Discussion – PaGaLGuY

Read More