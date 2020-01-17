SSC Phase 8 Notification 2020: Application Process begins at ssc.nic.in, Steps How to Apply

Candidates who are interested in government job have the golden opportunity to be part of it now. Staff Selection commission conducts the recruitment exam every year level wise for matric, higher secondary, graduation and above level posts. Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the notification for SSC phase 8 2020 on 17th January 2020.

SSC publishes all the notification related to job on the official website and candidates can visit the official website which is ssc.nic.in to check the further details.

Important Dates

Candidates can note the following important dates released by SSC:-

The notification for the job was published on 09th January 2020. Application process begins from 17th January 2020 The last date to submit the application is 14th February 2020.

Selection Process

Candidates will be carefully chosen on the basis of written test. Staff Selection commission will conduct the computer based test and candidates would need to score minimum 35 percent marks to clear the written examination. Candidates who will clear the examination will be called for the interview process.

Application Process

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through official website for SSC Selection Post 8 exam 2020. The online application form will be accepted on or before 14th February 2020. Candidates can take the print out for the future reference.

Eligibility Criteria

It is necessary for candidates to meet the eligibility criteria as mentioned by SSC. It is mandatory that the candidate should be between 18 years to 30 years of age. Reserved category candidates should note that there is age easing as per the government rules.

The education qualification and the vacancy details has not yet been released by the Staff Selection commission. Candidates are requested to check official website regularly for all the updates on the recruitment process. Candidates hired will be working in the capital city – New Delhi.

