SSC CGL 2019 Application Process Ends Today on ssc.nic.in, Apply through Direct Link here

SSC CGL 2019 Application Process

The registration process for SSC CGL 2019 will be closing today by the Staff Selection Commission. Candidates who are eligible can register themselves by visiting the official website of SSC.

Two notifications have been released by the SSC for SSC CGL Recruitment 2019. The closing date for SSC CGL 2019 application process is 25th November 2019. Candidates must fulfil the registration process before that in order to avoid the inability or failure while logging in to the account.

One of the notifications read the amendments in Combined Graduate Level Recruitment 2019. The details can be checked from the official website or through the direct link mentioned below. The registration process can be done through online only.

The official website to get more details on the SSC CGL 2019 registration process is www.ssc.nic.in . Candidates can apply for the exam by following below mentioned instructions.

Steps to apply for SSC CGL 2019:

Visit the official website of SSC as mentioned above.

Click on the “SSC CGL 2019 application” link on the home page.

Enter the details asked to create the login ID and password.

Login using the ID and password being created.

Fill the application form.

Make the application fee payment.

Submit the application form.

Take a print of the application form for further reference.

The direct link to register online and for the notification are,

SSC CGL Registration 2019 Link

SSC CGL 2019 Amendment Notice

SSC CGL 2019 Latest Notice

The information needs to be filled in the application are Basic Details, Additional & Contact Detail and upload 3 Photo and Signature in a prescribed format. The SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2019 is scheduled to be on 02 March to 11 March (2020) in online (computer-based) mode only while SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam and Tier 3 Exam will be held from between 22 June to 25 June 2020.

