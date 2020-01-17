MAH CET Exam Syllabus 2020, Check here for VARC, QA and Reasoning Full Syllabus

Candidates who are preparing for the MAHCET MBA exam should check the details of the changes introduced in the syllabus. The MAHCET MBA exam is scheduled to be held on 14th March and 15th March 2020. Therefore, it is important that the students go through the revised syllabus for better preparation of the examination.

MAHCET 2020 VARC Syllabus

This section of the exam is to test the English language proficiency. So, the questions in this section will be passages with questions based on their contents. This is to test the comprehension ability of the candidates. There will be questions to test grammar, sentence completion, vocabulary, synonyms and antonyms.

MAHCET 2020 Q A Syllabus

This section of the exam is to test the numerical ability of candidates. It is to check how fast and accurate a candidates can work with numbers. The questions asked in this section would be based on numbers, percentage, ratio & proportion, data interpretation with graphs, charts, tables, and quantitative reasoning.

MAHCET 2020 Logical / Abstract Reasoning Syllabus

This section is to test the thinking ability of the candidate. This section is to evaluate the quick, accurate and sharp thinking of the candidate. The questions will be based from topics like Verbal Ability, Venn Diagram, Symbol based comparison, direction, linear and circular arrangement, sequential output, series completion and selection criteria.

Marking Scheme

It is also important to know the marking scheme of the MAHCET MBA exams. Candidates can check below the marking scheme of the paper which will be for total of 200 marks :-

Topics Number of Questions Marks Total Marks Logical Reasoning 75 1 75 Abstract Reasoning 25 1 25 Quantitative Aptitude 50 1 50 Verbal Ability 50 1 50

The exam paper will consists of multiple choice questions and the duration of the exam will be 150 minutes. This will be an online mode exam and there is no negative marking for any wrong answer.

