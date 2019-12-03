SSC JHT 2019 Notification, Check here for Exam Date, Pattern and Syllabus

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the recruitment process for the post of Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) for 2019. This exam is conducted by the Commission every year in the form of a combined level examination for various translator posts and gives an opportunity to a large number of candidates.

The notification for the recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator was released by the Staff Selection Commission; it’s official website https://ssc.nic.in/ on 27th August 2019.

However, in this notification, the exact number of vacancies was not informed by the SSC. It can be considered that the vacancy will be informed after or during the recruitment process.

Important Dates

Date Event Application process starts 27th August 2019 Application process ends 26th September 2019 SSC JHT Paper 1 26th November 2019 SSC JHT Paper 2 To be announced

The recruitment for SSC JHT 2019 will be carried out through an examination process. Candidates will have to appear for two papers – Paper-I and Paper-II.

The first paper will be a qualifying paper, that is, only those candidates will be able to appear for Paper-II who will successfully qualify in Paper-I. Paper-I for this exam has been scheduled to be conducted on 26th November 2019.

Both the papers will be of 200 marks each. While the first paper will be an online and objective paper, Paper-II will be conducted in the pen and paper mode and will be a descriptive paper.

Here are some details about each of the paper –

Paper-I : First paper will comprise of two sections of 100 marks each, based on General English and General Hindi. Basically, the language skills of the candidates will be tested. The maximum time allotted to the candidates will be 1 and a half hours. 2019. SSC JHT will be conducted between 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm.

: First paper will comprise of two sections of 100 marks each, based on General English and General Hindi. Basically, the language skills of the candidates will be tested. The maximum time allotted to the candidates will be 1 and a half hours. 2019. SSC JHT will be conducted between 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm. Paper-II : For this exam, candidates will be allotted a longer time, that is 2 hours, as it is a descriptive paper. Candidates here will have to attempt translations from Hindi to English and from English to Hindi. They will also have to attempt Essays. The date for this paper is yet to be announced by the SSC.

Candidates were also informed of the eligibility criteria in the notification itself so that they could apply accordingly for the post. Here are the criteria that they need to meet –

They need to have a master’s degree in English or Hindi with either of the subjects as compulsory or elective and with Hindi or English as the medium of the exam. Or

Candidates can have a master’s degree in any subject other than English or Hindi with English or Hindi as their elective or compulsory subject with English or Hindi as the medium of the exam.

Candidates also need to have a diploma or certificate from a recognised institution in translation from English to Hindi or vice versa. It is also mandatory that the candidates have not less than 2 years of experience in translation work from English to Hindi or vice versa under the central or state government, which can include a government undertaking. The maximum age limit for this post is 30 years.

Candidates are currently awaiting the release of the admit card for the Paper-I of the SSC JHT 2019 exam.

