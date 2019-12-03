SSC JHT Syllabus 2019, Check here for Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

The process of recruitment for the post of SSC JHT 2019 has been started. This recruitment drive is conducted for the posts of Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

Every year, the recruitment for this post is conducted by the Staff Selection Commission as a combined examination for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Posts.

The Staff Selection Commission has announced the date for the exam of Paper-I. It is set to be conducted on 26th November 2019.

The exam for Junior Hindi Translator is a Computer Based Test; in other words, an online examination. Examinees will have to reach the examination venue on time and answer all the questions on the computer itself.

It is very important for all the applicants to acquaint themselves with the pattern of the examination and the syllabus too so that they can get a better understanding of the paper while appearing for it on the main day. All these details have discussed below in details.

SSC JHT Paper-1 is a completely objective paper. Candidates will only have to answer multiple-choice type questions.

The paper will be divided into two parts of 100 marks each, that is, the total marks of the paper will be 200 marks. A total of 2 hours will be allotted to the candidates after which the exam portal will automatically get closed on the computer.

The first part of the paper will be based on General Hindi. It is will comprise 100 questions of one mark each. For this paper, a candidate’s knowledge in Hindi will mainly be tested on the basis of the language portion. The areas for which they must prepare thoroughly are as follows –

Hindi Synonyms

Hindi Paragraphs

Hindi Proverbs

Hindi Antonyms

Other grammatical areas such as Samas, Sandhi, Kriya, Visheshan.

The next part of the paper will be based on General English. This will also be a 100 marks portion containing 100 questions of 1 mark each. The areas of English in which the candidates will be tested are as follows –

Grammar

Synonyms

Sentence Structure

Antonyms

Sentence Completion

Correct use of words

Phrases and Idioms

Articles

Verbs

Preposition

Spelling Test

Vocabulary

Fill in the Blanks

Error Recognition

For preparation in these areas, candidates must go through several articles and books regularly in both the languages and make it a point to practice grammar.

Once the candidates appear for Paper-I and qualify it successfully, they will be able to appear for Paper-II. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their marks scored in Paper-II and document verification.

