SSC JHT 2019 Answer Key and Objection Submission Date Extended to 4th Dec, Check Details on ssc.nic.in

    SSC JHT 2019 Answer Key and Objection Submission: Candidates can submit their objection by 4th Dec on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

    A notice has been released mentioning that the SSC JHT Answer Key and objection submission has been extended by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates can submit their objection on the official website of SSC.

    The extension of the deadline happened as some of the candidates were not being able to submit their objections within the time limit due to server issues. The last date to submit the objection is now been extended to 4th December 2918 by 5 pm whereas earlier it was 2nd December 2019.

    The answer key for the post of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak was out on 29th November 2019. The answer key and response sheet will be available only till the time limit, so, the candidates must take a print of the same before the deadline.

    The official website to download the answer key and submit the objection is www.ssc.nic.in . SSC JHT Exam was held on 26th November 2019 across the country through the online mode.

    Steps to Download SSC JHT  7 Answer Key 2019 and Submitting the Objection:

    • Visit the SSC official website as mentioned above.
    • Click on the “Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2019, Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys” link on the homepage.
    • Go to the “Link for candidate’s response sheet, tentative answer keys and submission of representation” link.
    • Select an Examination Name to proceed.
    • Login into your account by entering your User ID and Password.
    • Check and download all SSC JHT Response Sheet and Tentative Answers.
    • Take a print of the answer key and response sheet for future reference.

    The direct link to download the answer key is here, SSC JHT Answer Key Download Link.

    Candidates can submit the objection on answer key by 04 December till 05:00 PM on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged.

