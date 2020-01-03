SSC GD Constable 2018 DME: Important Documents Required for the Medical Test

SSC GD Constable 2018 DME

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released both the medical test date and admit card for the GD Constable Recruitment Examination. Medical tests of SSC GD constable recruitment will be conducted from 9th January 2020 to 13th February 2020.

The admit card for the examination has also been issued. The Staff Selection Commission had declared 150548 candidates qualified for the medical test on the basis of PST and PET result.

It is necessary for all the selected candidates to bring their original documents with them during DME. The admit card (SSC GD Constable 2018 DME Admit Card) can be downloaded from the official website which is www.crpf.gov.in.

Documents List:

Candidates can note the list of the documents which needs to be carried for SSC GD Constable recruitment. They are as follows:

It would be mandatory to have the matriculation/ Secondary Examination Certificate as a prove of age, name and educational qualification.

Domicile Certificate or Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) which is issued by competent authority.

Certificate for the candidates who wish to avail relaxation in height/ chest measurement as per notification.

Certificate from the serving defence personnel in the prescribed format.

Reserved category candidates would need to carry the caste certificate for seeking the age relaxation and reservation.

Certificate from the District Collector/ District Magistrate in respect of dependent applicants of riot victims.

Undertaking by the Ex-Servicemen in the prescribed format regarding completion of engagement in Armed Forces.

Nativity/Identity Certificate by West Pakistani Refugee in the prescribed format.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for SSC GD Constable 2019 Download Admit Card for PET & PST

The SSC GD Constable recruitment exam was conducted to fill constable (GD) in CAPF, NIA, SSF, and rifleman (GD) posts in Assam Rifles. SSC had steered the exam in computer-based mode in February-March. A total of 50,066 vacancies have been announced for male candidates whereas 58373 for female candidates.

Also read, SSC GD Constable 2018 Revised Vacancy Details.

<noscript><iframe title="SSC GD 2019 DME-DV Expected Date Official" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/K_GxadcN1k4?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More