NTA to Release IGNOU MBA, B.Ed. Entrance Test Details on nta.ac.in by 31st Jan 2020

NTA to Release IGNOU MBA, B.Ed. Entrance Test Details

The entrance test for Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) MBA and B. Ed will be conducted on 29th April 2020. National Testing Agency (NTA) would conduct the examination on behalf of IGNOU second time for these two courses. National Testing Agency is an Indian government agency that has been approved by the Union Council of Ministers and established in November 2017 with the purpose to conduct entrance examinations for higher educational institutions.

The registration details and the exam details would begin from 31st January 2020. The deadline to submit the application form would be 29th February 2020. And NTA would release the admit card from 01st April 2020. Interested candidates must visit the official web link which is ntaignou.nic.in for the details of the examination.

Candidates who are graduate are eligible to apply for the OPENMAT entrance test which is held twice a year for the admission to Management programmes of IGNOU. The examination will be conducted on 27th July 2020 for the January 2020 session in more than 100 cities.

Candidates can get more details on these exams on https://nta.ac.in/ .

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the two examination which are IGNOU’s MBA and other is CMAT. The entrance test of common management admission test (CMAT) for the upcoming academic session would be conducted on 28th January 2020.

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the examination for three universities which are IGNOU, JNU and Delhi University. The entrance test for the MBA and B.Ed courses from IGNOU has been conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) just after the year of its functioning.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for IGNOU MBA Discussion

According to the words of Professor Nageshwar Rao who is Vice Chancellor of IGNOU, the decision to seek NTA’s help has been taken because of the agency’s expertise in holding entrance exams transparently, efficiently and swiftly with the fact the NTA is a government agency.

<noscript><iframe title="IGNOU B.ED 2020 & IGNOU M.B.A 2020 Admission Date Announced for January Session ||" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/vAWho6y2N0o?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More