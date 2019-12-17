SSC GD Constable 2018 Revised Vacancy Details on ssc.nic.in

SSC GD Constable 2018

The Staff Selection Commission has updated the vacancy details for SSC GD Constable 2018. The official notice was published on December 16, 2019, and can be checked on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in

The good news is that the vacancies have been increased from 54,953 posts to 60210 for SSC GD Constable 2018 recruitment exam creating a lot more chances and opportunities. The candidates who have to appear for the examination shall download the official notice from the SSC main website.

The Commission, vacancies have been raised to 60210 out of which 50699 male candidates and 9511 female candidates. For details of the same candidates are advised to read the updated notification and also go through details provided below-

Important Dates-

Particulars Dates The written examination was conducted from February 11 to March 11, 2019 The physical efficiency test was conducted from August 13 to September 25, 2019

The official website to get more details on the revised vacancy is www.ssc.nic.in .

The physical examination shall be conducted in and around 100 recruitment centers/venues across the country. There shall be a total of 5,35,169 candidates who were shortlisted to appear for PET/PST out of which 68781 females and 466388 male candidates.

The physical efficiency test results are still awaited. As we are aware that the written exam result was declared on June 20, 2019, that was again revised due to some errors found in the answer key. The revised result for the written exam was again published on September 12, 2019.

How to check-

Candidates who have appeared for the physical efficiency test can check for more related details from the official site of SSC and also keep themselves updated through our page. Though there have been revised and updated in the recruitment making the whole process complicated also has brought more opportunity for candidates making it even better.

