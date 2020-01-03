UP Police Constable PET Schedule 2020 Released on uppbpb.gov.in; Steps to Download here

UP Police Constable PET Schedule 2020

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board – (UPPRPB) has issued the schedule for the UP Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET) on the official website. The official website is uppbpb.gov.in and candidates who wish to appear for UP Police Constable PET can visit the official website. It has been observed that many interested and eligible Candidates filled their Online Application form for these Posts.

UP Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the male candidates would be conducted on 05th January 2020. It is been released online on the official web page that the candidates who were unable to appear for the PET on 31st December 2019 can now appear in PET exam scheduled on 05th January 2020. The notification for the same is been released on the official website.

It has been recorded that the total of 1,23,921 candidates were shortlisted for UP Police Constable Physical Standard Test and Document verification round.

Downloading Procedure:

Candidates can follow these below mentioned steps to download the schedule for UP Police Constable PET 2020:

Candidates must need to visit the official website which is www.uppbpb.gov.in.

There would link for roll number wise PET venue provided on the home page.

The new window will open with the link for roll number wise PET venue and candidates can download the same.

Candidates need to take the print-out of the same.

The details will be provided according to the roll number. The PDF document will have details like roll number, registration number, name, father’s name, date of birth, PET venue, PET date and PET shift. The direct link for the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board is http://uppbpb.gov.in/const_2018-B/List_of_rescheduled_Male_candidates-05.01.2020.pdf

It is highly recommended that candidates keep visiting the official website for the latest updates related to examination.

