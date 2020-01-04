GATE 2020 Admit Card Released on appsgate.iitd.ac.in; Check Details here

GATE 2020 Admit Card

The notification has been passed issuing the GATE admit card 2020 by IIT Delhi. So those candidates who are planning to their exams and who have already registered will be able to download GATE 2020 admit card or hall ticket from the official website of GOAPS by submitting their credentials to log in.

The admit card is a compulsory document to be carried to the test center along with an original and valid ID proof. The Candidates unable to provide a printed copy of their GATE 2020 admit card will not be permitted to take the test. Candidates can carry any of the government-issued IDs like Passport, Driving license, Aadhaar UID, PAN Card, Valid College ID, Employee Identification Card, Voter ID as a valid photo ID, etc.

As for students from abroad need to get only a valid Passport/ Government issued ID or College ID or Employee ID as a valid and verified ID. The official website to download the admit card is www.appsgate.iitd.ac.in .

Points to be Noted:

The Institute i.e. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, under any circumstances, will not provide any candidate a duplicate GATE admit card at test centers.

All the candidates are responsible for their own admit cards to keep the admit card safe. It should not be damaged as it will be needed in the GATE 2020 counseling and seat allotment process.

It shall be issued to the candidates whose registration is incomplete. If the authorizations found any information is not in the designated format such as obscure/ uncertain photographs/unsigned applications, the GATE application will be expelled and the admit card will not be issued.

About the exam

The exam is administered for admissions of M. Tech and M. Sc programs in Engineering, Technology and Architecture.

It is a national level examination and is also used to define the eligibility for recruitment by certain organizations like the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

The eligible candidates will be communicated to various Masters programs at IIT’s, NIT’s, GFTI’s and IISc aside from other distinguished technical institutes. The soundness of the GATE score is for 3 years.

