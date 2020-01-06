IOCL Recruitment 2020: Apply for 25 Medical Officers (Grade A) at iocl.com, Check How to Apply

Working in a government job is a dream come true for many candidates, and hence it is not uncommon to see excellent response to various recruitment rives initiated by different government organisations. One such company is Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), which is a Maharatna Company and one of the most coveted public sector undertakings.

In order to maintain the quality of its operations, IOCL conducts various recruitment drives periodically in which numerous candidates participate. Under the recent IOCL Recruitment 2020, applications are being invited from interested candidates for 25 vacancies available with the company.

As per the notification released on 3rd January 2020, 25 vacancies are available for the post of Medical Officers (Grade A). As per the official notification published on official website of the company, the application process has commenced on 4th January 2020.

Candidates who are interested in applying for the advertised vacancies should log-on to the official website of IOCL @ www.iocl.com and check out the details for the ongoing recruitment process.

Candidates are advised to complete their applications as soon as possible because the last date for completion of the application process for IOCL Recruitment 2020 is 31st January 2020.

Any applications received after the cut-off date will not be considered for the ongoing application process. So, the candidates should try and sent their applications so that it reaches the company before the last date.

Format of the application form is available on the official website of the company. The candidates must send their applications in the specified format along with the copies of their educational documents, experience certificates, and other documents.

Any applications without these documents will not be considered for the ongoing recruitment process. All these documents should be placed inside a sealed cover and should be sent to The Advertiser, Post Box No. 3096, Head Post Office, Lodhi Road, New Deli-110003.

The applications must be sent through ordinary post to the above-mentioned address only. Any postal delays will not be considered by the company. The interviews of the shortlisted candidates will be held in Guwahati and Delhi in the 3rd week of February 2020.

