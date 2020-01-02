SSC Constable GD Revised Result 2019: 19,734 more Candidates Shortlisted for PET

SSC Constable GD Revised Result 2019

The result for the SSC constable GD 2019 has been revised by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates appeared in the SSC Constable GD exam can check the revised result released on the official website of SSC.

In the revised result, more candidates have been added who got qualified. Under which 19,734 more candidates of which 8,588 are female and 11,146 males have been shortlisted. In contrast, earlier, 5,35,169 candidates were shortlisted.

Candidates whose names are mentioned in the qualifying list will be able to appear for the physical endurance test (PET). As per the official notice, the Ministry of Human Affairs has intimated a total of 60210 vacancies so, the additional candidates have been shortlisted in an approximate ratio of 1:10.

The official site to get more updated details on the exam and check the SSC Constable GD 2019 result released is www.ssc.nic.in . Candidates must follow these below mentioned steps in order to download the result released on the official website.

Steps to check SSC Constable GD Revised Result 2019:

Visit the official web of SSC, mentioned in the above paragraph.

Click on the ‘Constable GD result 2019’ link available on the home page.

You will find a PDF file opened up on your screen.

Check your result through your roll number.

Take a print of the revised GD result for future use.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for SSC GD Constable 2019

Pattern of PET:

Candidates will have to participate in a running race to qualify the test.

Male candidates must need to run for five kilometres in 24 minutes time and

Female candidates will be given an eight-and-a-half minute to complete 1.6 kilometre.

The admit card for the PET (physical endurance test) will be available soon to be downloadable on the website of CRPF, www.crpf.gov.in .

Also read, SSC Constable (GD) PET/PST Result 2019.

<noscript><iframe title="SSC GD Constable 2nd List जारी || SSC gd 2nd list 2020|| SSC Gd Medical,ssc gd constable 2nd list" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/wkUx2Hxkt2Y?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

SSC Constable GD Revised Result 2019: 19,734 more Candidates Shortlisted for PET was last modified:

Read More