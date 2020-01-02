HomeMedicalNEET UG 2020 Articles
    • NTA extends NEET 2020 Registration Deadline; Details on ntaneet.nic.in

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    NEET 2020 Registration: NTA extends the NEET 2020registration deadline to 6th January 2020. Candidates can find details on ntaneet.nic.in.

    NEET 2020
    NTA extends NEET 2020 Registration Deadline

    National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the notification to extend the last date to register for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2020 (NEET). Earlier the deadline to submit the application process was 31st December 2019 but now has been extended to 6th January 2020.

    The update has been informed to the candidates and has been released on the official website.

    The authorities received lot of request to extend the deadline for registration. NEET from the year 2020 has now become the single under graduate level medical entrance examination, due to AIIMS and JIPMER have been brought under the ambit of the former.

    Application Procedure:

    It should be noted that application form along with the application fees must be submitted before 6th January 2020. Application Form will not be accepted after the last date. Candidates can follow the below mention steps to fill the application form: –

    • Candidates must need to visit the official Website, https://ntaneet.nic.in/ .
    • The application form would need to be filled with necessary details like personal details, educational qualification and other details.
    • It is necessary to upload the documents and signature of candidate
    • Candidates can now submit the application form along with the application fees.
    • Candidates should check and verify the details in the form and take the printout of the same for future reference.
    • Candidates should note that correct email id and contact number needs to be mentioned on the form. This is needed for the verification of the candidates.

    It is mandatory for the candidates to read the instructions before filling the application form. The official website has the list of do’s and don’ts to fill the form and instructions for the exam centre.

    Candidates will be provided information for all the update but it is also duty of candidates to check the official website of NTA or NEET.

    Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for NEET UG Exam

    Also read, NEET 2020 Schedule.

