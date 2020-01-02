JEE Main 2020: Admission Criteria for NITs, IIITs & State Engineering Colleges

JEE Main 2020

JEE Main 2020 exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency, NTA from January 6 to January 11, 2020. Candidates appearing in the JEE Main 2020 exam can download the admit card from the official website of NTA.

The JEE Main 2020 exam will occur in two shifts, the first shift from 9.30 am till 12.30 pm and then second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Candidates required to report two hours before at the examination centre.

Candidates can expect the result to be released on 31st January 2020. Before the release of the results, candidates can expect the answer key of the exam paper. Candidates qualifying in the JEE Main 2020 examination can take up admission to various NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, SFIs, state engineering colleges for participating states and other participating institutions.

The official web to get more updated details on the JEE Main 2020 exam which is going to begin from 6th Jan is www.jeemain.nta.nic.in .

Admission Criteria for NITs, IIITs & State Engineering Colleges to B.E. / B. Tech / B. Arch / B. Planning:

Courses in NITs, IIITs and CFTIs though Central Seat Allocation Board will be on the basis of All India Rank subject.

The candidate must have got at least 75% marks in the 12th class exam,

or be at the top with 20 percentiles in the Class 12th / Qualifying examination conducted by the respective Boards.

For SC/ST candidates the qualifying marks would be 65% in the 12th class/qualifying examination.

Candidates must attain the Computer Based Test, CBT to be held at different centres located in 233 cities throughout the country and abroad. Keep visiting the official webs link of JEE Main for more updates and timely information on the examination.

