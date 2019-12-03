DSSSB Answer Key Released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Check here for Objection Link

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, commonly known as DSSSB, is a recruitment body carrying out the task of inducting cable and competent people into different government jobs.

DSSSB carries out examinations and interviews for most of the recruitment drives. It makes sure that the process of conducting examinations are transparent and that equal opportunities are provided to all.

In order to keep the process transparent, the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board releases the answer key for most of the exams after they are conducted.

By doing so, they allow the candidates to tally the answer key with their response sheets which help the candidates to get a fair estimation of the marks that they have achieved.

The DSSSB has announced the release of the answer key for almost all the examinations that have been conducted in the month of November 2019.

All these answer keys are draft answer keys so that candidates can check the answers and raise objections to any answer which they strongly believe is incorrect.

The objections raised by candidates are taken into account by the board, and valid changes are also made by it if the objections are valid and logical.

The posts for which DSSSB recently released the answer key are stated below along with their postcodes –

Assistant Civil Engineer : 2/19

Assistant Electrical Engineer : 44/45

Veterinary and Livestock Inspector : 92/14

Chemist : 53/16

Junior Telephone Operator : 21/15

Wild Life Inspector : 67/14

Assistant Teacher Nursery : 16/19

Junior Engineer Civil : 17/19

Wild Life Inspector : 62/12

Translator Punjabi : 40/15

Data Entry Operator : 45/12

Most of these examinations were conducted on 19th November 2019 except for the exam of Wild Life Inspector (67/14) which was conducted on 20th November 2019 and the exam for Data Entry Operator, Translator Punjabi and Wild Life Inspector (62/12) which was conducted on 22nd November 2019.

The Junior Engineer Civil examination was conducted on two days, 20th and 22nd November 2019.

In order to access the answer key for any of the above posts codes, candidates can follow a few simple steps –

Step-1 : Visit the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, which is http://dsssb.delhi.gov.in/

: Visit the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, which is http://dsssb.delhi.gov.in/ Step-2 : Go to the answer key tab on the menu available on the homepage.

: Go to the answer key tab on the menu available on the homepage. Step-3 : All the draft answer keys that have been released by the DSSSB will open up.

: All the draft answer keys that have been released by the DSSSB will open up. Step-4 : Click on the link showing the relevant postcode. For the above posts, the link should read “Draft Answer keys and filling of objections for online CBT for 2/19, 44/15, 92/14, 53/15, 21/15, 67/14, 16/19”

: Click on the link showing the relevant postcode. For the above posts, the link should read “Draft Answer keys and filling of objections for online CBT for 2/19, 44/15, 92/14, 53/15, 21/15, 67/14, 16/19” Step-5 : Click on the pdf link. The answer key will open up. The link for raising objections will also be stated within the pdf itself.

DSSSB has also released the answer key for several other posts such as ANM, Craft Inspector, Car Driver, District Staff Office, etc. One can download all the answer keys in the same way as mentioned above.

