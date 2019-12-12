SSC Exam Calendar 2020-2021 Released at ssc.nic.in, Check here for Important Dates and Latest Exam Pattern

Staff Selection Commission has released the updated examination calendar for the year 2020-2021. Examination calendar is crucial for students as it carries all the important dates of all the exams that will be conducted by the commission.

Important Dates

Examination calendar provides all the information which includes date of advertisement, opening & closing date of application forms and examination date. It is very important for the candidates to download the examination calendar as it will help them to prepare according and in better way. The calendar also contains the information about the shifts of examination and also the mode of examination.

Candidates can check below the examination Calendar:-

Exam Name Beginning of application and last date of application Examination Date Combined Graduate Level

Exam -2019 (Tier-I) From 22nd October 2019 to 22nd November 2019 From 02 March 2020 to 11 March 2020 Combined Higher Secondary

(10+2) Exam -2019 (Tier-I) 03 December 2019 to 10 January 2020 16 March 2020 to 27 March 2020 Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical & Mechanical) Exam– 2019 (Paper-I) 13 August 2019 to 12 September 2019 30 March 2020 to 02 April 2020 Junior Hindi Translator, Junior

Translator, Senior Hindi

Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak

Exam -2019 (Paper-II) – 16 February 2020 Combined Higher Secondary

(10+2) Exam -2019 (Tier-II) – 28 June 2020 (Descriptive Paper) Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and

CAPFs Exam -2020 (Paper-I) 17 April 2020 to 16 May 2020 28 September 2020 to 1st October 2020 (CBE) Junior Hindi Translator, Junior

Translator, Senior Hindi

Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak

Exam -2020 (Paper-I) 17th April 2020 to 16th May 2020 1st October 2020 (CBE) Multi Tasking (Non-Technical)

Staff Exam -2020 (Paper-I) 2nd June 2020 to 15 July 2020 26 October 2020 to 13th November 2020 (CBE) Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’

Exam -2020 4 August 2020 to 3rd September 2020 1st December 2020 to 3rd December 2020 (CBE) Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and

CAPFs Exam -2020 (Paper-II) – 1st March 2021 Multi Tasking (Non-Technical)

Staff Exam -2020 (Paper-II) – 1st March 2021 (Descriptive Paper)

Candidates can get more details through the official website of SSC, https://ssc.nic.in/

