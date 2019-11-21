SSC CGL Tier 3 Preparation Strategy, Preparation Tips for Essay Writing

The Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL) is conducted almost every year for the recruitment of the people for such posts which require a minimum education qualification of a graduate degree. Candidates have to appear for four stages for this examination.

The SSC CGL 2018 Tiers I and II have already been conducted successfully by the Staff Selection Commission. With the release of the results of the tier-II exams on 25th October 2019, candidates have qualified for the third tier. This examination is set to be conducted on the 29th of December 2019.

Now that the dates have been announced, candidates should start preparing for this exam. Only if the candidates pass this exam, will they be able to move on to the fourth round of selection.

Tier-III is a descriptive paper that is conducted by the SSC to test the language, grammar, vocabulary and usage proficiency of the candidates. It is a 100-mark paper comprising of essays, letters, applications, précis etc. Thus, the preparation process should require ample reading and writing practice. Candidates will be allotted not more than 60 minutes to finish the paper.

Here are a few ways in which candidates can prepare for the upcoming SSC CGL tier-III examination –

Preparing for an essay :

The process of preparation for an essay requires a lot of writing practice.

The essay should be traditionally divided into 3 parts – introduction, body and conclusion.

Try to incorporate quotes by famous personalities, make use of idioms and phrases and add other such elements that will make your essay catchy.

The essay should be grammatically correct as candidates are expected to have flawless command over grammar and vocabulary.

Avoid making the essay too lengthy by beating around the bush. Keep the sentences clear and direct.

Regularly read and analyse articles to improve on the writing style.

Preparation for a letter:

The most important thing about writing the letter is the format. The format should be absolutely perfect.

Since these are informal letters, they should be short, clear and direct.

The language and use of words are given emphasis on writing the letter.

Paragraph spacing and use of punctuations are very important and must be kept in mind.

Applications should also be practised in a similar manner.

Preparation for a précis

For a précis, all important elements of the original paragraph should be retained.

The précis should be 1/3 rd size of the original paragraph.

size of the original paragraph. In order to write the précis efficiently, the candidate must read the original paragraph carefully so that the central idea of the paragraph is recognised.

It is important to highlight the important points of the original paragraph.

The précis should be given a suitable topic. Try to make it creative.

At no cost should the précis contain abbreviations or slangs.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier II Result and Answer Keys Released

By keeping these points in mind, candidates will be able to appear for the examination and score high marks.

SSC CGL Tier 3 Preparation Strategy, Preparation Tips for Essay Writing was last modified:

Read More