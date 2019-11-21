Bihar Vidhan Parishad Result 2019 Declated Online at biharvidhanparishad.gov.in, Steps How to Check Results of Bihar Vidhan Parishad 2019

Bihar Legislative Council has released the results for the Stenographer, Personal Assistant, and Reporter post on the official website www.biharvidhanparishd.gov.in. The candidates who have applied for the steno, PA, and Reporter can check the results on the official website.

Important dates:

Events Important dates Start date of application 23rd July 2019 End date to submit the application 12th August 2019 Exam date 12th September 2019 Admit card release date 30th August 2019 Result date 6th November 2019

Vacancy details:

The exam was conducted to fill the vacancy of about 41.

Stenographer – 20.

Personal Assistant – 5.

Reporter – 16.

The computer-based written exam for Bihar Legislative Council Steno, PA, and Reporter was held on 12th September 2019. The candidates are selected based on the performance in the written test.

Short job summary:

Notification Bihar Legislative Council Steno, PA, and Reporter result 2019 declared Notification date 6th November 2019 Official website www.biharvidhanparishad.gov.in City Patna State Bihar Country India

Steps to check the results of Bihar Vidhan Parishad 2019:

Visit the official website biharvidhanparishd.gov.in.

On the home page click on the recruitment tab on the screen.

Click on the link provided as a result of Bihar Vidhan Parishad Steno, PA, and Reporter exam 2019.

The result of Bihar Vidhan Parishad will appear in the PDF format.

Check the name and roll number to the PDF and know the selection status.

Download and take a print out of the Bihar Vidhan Parishad result 2019 for future use.

After the written test, the candidates who are selected will have to take part in the next round i.e. typing test and interview.

For stenographer – the candidate has to type 80 words per minute in Hindi and in computer typing; the candidate has to type 30 words per minute in Hindi and English.

For personal assistant – the candidates have to type 100 words per minute and in computer typing, the candidates have to type 30 words per minute in Hindi and English.

For reporter – the candidates have to type 150 words per minute and in computer typing, the candidates have to type 35 words per minute in Hindi and English.

Bihar Vidhan Parishad Result 2019 Declated Online at biharvidhanparishad.gov.in, Steps How to Check Results of Bihar Vidhan Parishad 2019 was last modified:

Read More