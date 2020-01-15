SSC CGL 2020 Syllabus, Preparation Tips and Strategy for Quantitative Aptitude

According to the latest notification the SSC will conduct Tier – I CGL Exam from 2nd March to 11th March 2020 and Tier-II CGL Exam from 22nd June 2020 to 25th June 2020 in online mode.

EXAMINATION PATTERN OF QUANTITATIVE APTITUDE

In the section of Quantitative Aptitude of SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam, there will be 25 multiple-choice questions and each question carries 2 marks. However, there will be negative marking of I 0.50 marks for each wrong answer

In SSC CGL Tier-II Exam the Paper I – Quantitative Aptitude consists of 100 multiple-choice questions, and each question carries 2 marks. The duration of the examination is 2 hours and there will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer

DETAILED CHAPTER-WISE SYLLABUS OF QUANTITATIVE APTITUDE SECTION

Arithmetic

The chapters under Arithmetic are:

Number System

Fractions and Decimals

Square roots

Percentage

Profit, Loss and Discount

Ratio & Proportion

Average

Partnership Business

Time and Distance

Time and Work

Pipes and Cisterns

Mixture and Alligation

Simple Interest & Compound Interest

Probability

Permutation and Combination

Algebra

Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra & Elementary surds

Graphs of Linear Equations

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for SSC CGL 2019 Tier 1- Syllabus and Preparation

Geometry

Quadrilaterals

Triangle and its various kinds of centers

Congruence and similarity of triangles

Regular Polygon

Right Prism & Hemispheres

Circle and its chords, tangents

Angles subtended by chords of a circle

Common tangents to two or more circles

Right Circular Cone

Sphere

Cylinder

Right Circular Cylinder

Regular Right Pyramid with Triangular base or Square base

Rectangular Parallelepiped

Mensuration

Two-dimensional (2D) and Three-dimensional (3D) Mensuration

Trigonometry

Degree and Radian Measures

Trigonometric Ratios

Complementary Angles

Standard Identities

Height and Distance

PREPARATION TIPS AND STRATEGIES

While preparing for the Quantitative Aptitude Section – SSC CGL Exam 2019-20, an important thing to remember by the candidate is that they should work on their basics and they should try to focus on the basics of each of the topics in order to gain the in-depth knowledge about the topics.

The next thing to consider is that the students will have to manage the time properly. The candidates will have to spend more time on the weaker areas. Doing this, the candidates can allocate less time for the strength areas so that they can give equal importance to each topic

Also, they have to practice previous year papers as much as they can so that they can get an idea of the current structure of the examination. Practising the previous year papers is important as the exam pattern keeps on changing

In order to prepare well for the examination, the candidates will have to prepare a proper strategy and a time table so that they can work according to the routine for better results.

Read More