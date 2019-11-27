SSC CGL 2018 Tier 3 Exam: 1 Month Study plan to Crack the Exam, Check here for Preparation Tips and Strategy

Staff Selection Commission conducts the Combined Graduate Level Examination every year to select suitable candidates for recruitment in various government departments, ministries and organisations. Under the SSC CGL 2018 recruitment, SSC CGL 2018 Tier 1 exam was conducted across multiple centres in the country from 4th June 2019 to 19th June 2019.

Subsequently, all the candidates who cleared the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam and qualified for the SSC CGL 2018 Tier 2 exam appeared for the exam between 11th September 2019 to 13th September 2019.

All the candidates who managed to clear the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam will now be appearing for the SSC CGL Tier 3 Exam which will be conducted on 29th December 2019 across multiple centres in the country. As the exam date is approaching close, candidates must now follow a proper study plan to cover all the topics and increase their chances of scoring the qualifying marks.

One of the important aspects of scoring the highest marks in SSC CGL 2018 Tier 3 Exam is to understand the exam pattern, questions, and topics to be covered.

Only after understanding all these aspects will the candidates be able to prepare a detailed study plan for the last 30 days before the SSC CGL 2018 Tier 3 Exam. There are various pre-prepared study plans doing rounds on the internet, but their efficiency is doubtful. All candidates have different learning powers and studying habits which can not be generalised.

Candidates have to identify their strengths and weaknesses themselves and only then prepare a 1-month customised study plan.

Important information about SSC CGL 2018 Tier 3 Exam

The total marks for SSC CGL 2018 Tier 3 Exam are 100.

SSC CGL 2018 Tier 3 Exam will be of one-hour duration and is a written exam.

The topics for SSC CGL 2018 Tier 3 Exam include Letter Writing, Essay Writing and Precis Writing.

Candidates can opt to attempt the SSC CGL 2018 Tier 3 Exam in Hindi or English.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for SSC CGL Preparation | Admit Card, Syllabus, Result.

SSC CGL 2018 Tier 3 Exam Preparation Tips and Strategy

Here are some useful tips o help the candidates with their SSC CGL 2018 Tier 3 Exam preparation: –

SSC CGL 2018 Tier 3 Exam is a test of writing skills. Candidates must read newspapers and magazines or online articles on the latest developments. This will help in development of critical thinking skills as well as writing skills.

The preparation should cover a wide range of currently trending topics like social issues, political developments, financial issues, environmental issues, technological developments, and other government schemes.

The total time of 60 minutes should be divided properly between all the questions. Continuous writing practice is the key to learn time management skills.

Always attempt those sections first, which require more critical thinking and analysis.

Avoid overwriting and write in the clear legible language. Use pointers and examples to emphasise your views.

