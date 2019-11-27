KSP Armed Police Constable Admit Card 2019 Released on ksp.gov.in, Steps to download here

KSP Armed Police Constable Admit Card 2019

The admit card for the Written Exam for the post of Armed Police Constable (Men & Women) (CAR/ DAR) has been released by the Karnataka State Police (KSP). Candidates can download the admit card released on the official website of KSP.

This recruitment exam is being held to fulfil the requirement of 3026 vacancies out of which 2013 were for Civil Constable Post and 1028 vacancies for Armed Police Constable Post. The application process was open till 17th October 2019.

Candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website or through the direct link mentioned below. The admit card is one of the mandatory documents to be furnished at the exam centre. Candidates also required to bring a photo ID card also to the exam hall.

The official website to download the admit card of KSP Armed Police Constable 2019 is www.ksp.gov.in . Candidates must go through the below mentioned steps to download the admit card.

Steps to Download KSP Armed Police Constable Written Exam Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official website of KSP as mentioned above.

Click on the “My Application” Tab, appearing at the left corner of the homepage.

Enter the credentials required to log in.

Check and download your KSP Armed Police Constable Call Letter.

Take a print out of the admit card for future use.

The direct link to download the admit card is here, KSP Armed Police Constable Admit Card 2019 .

The credentials required to login into the account are candidate’s Application Number and Date of Birth.

The final selection of the candidates will be based on the written test and the Endurance Test & Physical Endurance Test. Candidates qualifying in the written test will be able to appear for the Endurance Test & Physical Endurance Test.

Also read, Karnataka Civil Police Constable Admit Card 2019.

