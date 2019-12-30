SSC CGL Tier III 2018 Exam Analysis; Check for More Details here

SSC CGL Tier III 2018 Exam Analysis

The Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) Tier III examination carried by Staff Selection Commission on Sunday. The candidates appearing in the examination responded that the question wasn’t precis and the essay topic was variant from the early years where questions on various government projects were asked.

The 100 marks the paper and included questions on Essay, Letter Writing or Precis. This year the questions arrived on essay and letter writing.

The exam paper was set to give the quality of the candidate to the post. Candidates appeared in this exam can check for more details on https://ssc.nic.in/ .

Candidates’ acknowledgments:

The exam was average, as the questions carried the essay and letter portions were based on contemporary issues to recognize the candidate’s knowledge level. And the questions contain 50 marks each.” was told by CGL aspirant Shubham Kumar Singh

Mekhla Banerjee another student told, “The essay topic was slightly alien as the questions are mainly asked on government programs, but this year the question base on ‘Quality of education in present time’, and the question on Letter writing based on ‘Letter to a restaurant manager regarding poor service in quality of food.”The words included 250, and letter writing was 150.

Expert’s review:

The writing is quite scoring, many candidates serve for it. As the question on precis did not include in the paper, many candidates of shift 1 who have difficulties in language and writing skills shall fail to get good marks in the paper.” reviewed Indrajit Banerjee from Roy’s Institute, Kolkata.

He also added that in all competitive exams, descriptive questions always give options, unlikely in CGL exams, there were no optional questions. And those questions that give better options help a candidate to prepare well according to their choice.

The vacancies for around 11,271 posts were issued. The candidates can check further details available on the website- ssc.nic.in.

