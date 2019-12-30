SSC CGL, RRB NTPC and UPSC IAS 2020: Major Government Jobs to Apply

SSC CGL, RRB NTPC and UPSC IAS 2020

The upcoming year 2020 is expected to bring lot of job opportunities in the government sector. Indian Railways has already announced to recruit over 3 lakhs posts in the upcoming year 2020. The exam dates have been postponed and various ministries has yet to announce the revised exam dates. Those who dream of the government jobs should make a note of important details and notifications released.

Aspirants who desire to work with government can check below the few important recruitment details: –

SSC Exams

The notification for the SSC Selection posts is expected to release in the month of January 2020. The application process for these exams is expected to begin from 17th January and the last date for the submission of the application form will be 14th February 2020. Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test which will be conducted in the month of 10th June to 12th June 2020.

The notification for the SSC CPO 2020 for the post of Sub-Inspector in CAPF and Delhi police examination will be issued in the month of April and examination will be conducted 28th September to 01st October 2020.

UPSC Exams

The notification for the UPSC NDA 2020 will be released on 08th January 2020 and the last date to submit the application would be 29th January 2020. The written test to select the candidates would be conducted on 19th April 2020.

The notification for the UPSC Civil Services and UPSC Indian Forest Services will be released on 12th February 2020. The last date to submit the application form for these exams will be 03rd March 2020 and the exam would be conducted on 31st May 2020.

Railways Recruitment

According to Piyush Goyal who is minister of railways, there will be around 2621 posts for the gazetted officer level and 3,03,606 posts for the non-gazetted posts to be filled in year 2020.

