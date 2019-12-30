RASS Krishi Vigyan Kendra Recruitment 2020: Apply for Programme Assistant Post before 11 January @kvkchittoor.org

The RASS Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) has released the latest notification regarding the notification calling out applicants for the post of Programme Assistant.

Therefore, the eligible candidates can visit the official website i.e. www.kvkchittoor.org and fill the application form through a prescribed format available on the website.

The candidates should make sure they complete the application process on or before 11th January 2020 i.e. within the 15 days from the publication date of the advertisement.

IMPORTANT DATES TO REMEMBER

The notification regarding the application process was published on 27th December 2019

The last date for submitting the application form is 11th January 2020

VACANCY DETAILS

There is 1 vacancy for the post of Programme Assistant

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

The candidates should have a Graduation degree in Agriculture or equivalent degree from a recognized University

PAY SCALE

The selected candidates will get a salary of Rs.9300-34800 + GP Rs.4200/- (6th CPC)

AGE LIMITRASS Krishi Vigyan Kendra Recruitment 2020

The candidates should have a minimum of 18 years of age, and they should not exceed 30 years of age as on 11th January 2020. However, there is age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the SC/ ST/ OBC/ Women as per the rules of the Government

HOW TO APPLY?

The interested candidates can visit the official website, i.e. http://www.kvkchittoor.org/

After reaching the home page, they can search for the notification regarding the recruitment process of the RASS Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK)

The candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria and other important details before filling up the application form

After reading all the details, the candidates and duly fill the application form by entering all the details and required personal information asked in the application form

After filling up the application form, the candidates need to send the application form to the office of Krishi Vigyan Kendra Chittoor (KVK Chittoor). The candidates should send the application to the address given below

ADDRESS: RASS-Seva Nilayam, Annamaiah Marg

Tirupati-517501, Chittoor Dt.

Andhra Pradesh

