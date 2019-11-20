FSSAI Score Card 2019 Released on Official website fssai.gov.in, Steps How to Download

The FSSAI, (food safety and standards authority of India) has recently uploaded the scorecard for the online exam conducted earlier this year. The result pertains to the online exam for the following 13 posts: –

Assistant director

Technical officer

Central food security officer

Administrative officer

Assistant

Junior assistant

Hindi translator

Personal assistant

Assistant Manager (IT)

IT assistant

Deputy manager

Assistant manager

Important Dates

FSSAI CBT exam – 24 th July 2019 to 26 th July 2019

– 24 July 2019 to 26 July 2019 Declaration of the result: – 15 th November 2019

15 November 2019 Last date to download admit card: – 4th December 2019

More about FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India)

The FSSAI was established under the Ministry of health and welfare, government of India. It was established under the Food safety and standard acts in 2006. The FSSAI is responsible for ensuring public health and basic security standards. The headquarters of FSSAI is located in New Delhi. It has many other regional branches in Guwahati, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Cochin. Rita Teotia is the current chairperson for FSSAI who runs it as a non executive chairperson.

This scorecard is the result of the FSSAI CBT exam. This exam was conducted from 24 July to 26 July 2019. The result was declared on the 15th of November 2019. There were a total number of 91,458 candidates who appeared for this exam. The scorecard shows the list of all the candidates who have been shortlisted.

Please note – Not all the posts require you to give the CBT exam, but the written test is compulsory for all the posts.

What next?

All the candidates that have been shortlisted will now have to appear in FSSAI written exam, 2019. The shortlisted candidates have been shortlisted in the ratio of 1:20, in terms of category. There are different marking schemes for different posts in the written exam.

Easy steps to download the FSSAI scorecard –

Go to the official website of the FSSAI, fssai.gov.in. You can also directly go to the page from the link provided above. If you do visit via the official link, then click on the link, “declaration of scorecard of candidates appeared in CBT, of DR, conducted from 24th to 26th July 2019. Click on the scorecard Enter the user id and password. Download the FSSAI score and keep it safe.

General instructions

Please enter the user id and password correctly. In the case of the slightest change, you won’t be allowed to login in. Log in before the 4th of December because the scorecard is valid only until then. Do not misinterpret. Scan the card twice and ensure whether your name is there or not. Start preparing for the written exam. Find out what are your mistakes in the previous CBT paper and work on them. Keep the downloaded score card safely and make at least 2-3 copies of it.

