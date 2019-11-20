Punjab Board PSEB Class 12th Date Sheet 2020, Check here for Important Dates

The Punjab School Education Board, also known as PSEB, is the regional educational board for the state of Punjab. The body has been established to look into the education system of the schools that have been affiliated to this board. It is the responsibility of the board to conduct the examination at the school level, prescribe the curriculum for education and carry out such other functions.

This board also conducts the board examinations for classes 10 and 12. It is all set to conduct the class 12 board examination for 2020. The board examination is conducted for arts, science and commerce fields. The Punjab School Education Board is, however, yet to release the date sheet or the time-table for the examination.

Students are currently awaiting the release of the date sheet by PSEB. According to some speculation, analysis and estimation, it can be inferred that the class 12 2020 board examination will begin in March 2020. Considered the general trend, it should be over within the month of March or by the 1st week of April 2020. However, these dates are only tentative, and students should wait for the official date sheet.

The trends of exam dates can also be understood by taking a look at the date sheets of the previous years. Both dates and date sheets for the previous year’s exam is available on several websites online. Last year that is the examination conducted in 2019, the Punjab State Education Board had set the dates for the class 12 board examination as 1st March 2019. The last exam was conducted on 29th March 2019. The PSEB also conducts practical examinations for classes 10 and 12. These were conducted between 4th April to 10th April 2019.

For the time limits, all class 12 board examination papers are 3 hours long. The timings of the exam are generally 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. These details cannot be expected to change as no changes in the exam timings were announced by PSEB.

The release of the time table or the date sheet is crucial for both schools and students. The schools have to start the preparation process according to the examination schedule. As for the students, not only will they be able to focus on the subjects according to the time table, but will also get an estimation for important considerations like, by when should they start revising and appearing for mock tests.

Until the date sheet is released, students should continue to focus on the preparation process. It is advised that they keep a regular check on the website of PSEB for any updates regarding the date sheet.

