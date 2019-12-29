SSC CGL 2018 Recruitment details released on ssc.nic.in; 11, 271 vacancies to be filled

SSC CGL 2018 Recruitment details

On December 27, 2019 the Staff Selection Commission has released notification regarding the vacancy details for the combined graduate level examination. The notification stated that there is a total of 11217 vacancies which needs to be filled through this recruitment.

The combined graduate level examination is divided into 4 parts which are Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 and Tier 4. The tier 2 examination took place on September 11, 2019 and it ended on September 14, 2019. The Tier 3 examination is scheduled to take place on December 29, 2019 in various center across the country.

Tier 3 Exam Pattern:

The tier 3 exam will be conducted for a total of 100 marks.

The duration of the tier 3 exam is for 60 minutes.

The tier 3 exam is not an online exam, it is a pen and paper exam

In the tier 3 examination the candidates have to write an essay, précis, letter and application form.

The exam will be conducted both in English as well as Hindi language.

The candidates can choose the language which they prefer.

There will be no negative marks in the tier 3 examination.

The official website to get more details on the vacancy is ssc.nic.in .

The candidates who qualify the Tier 3 examination will be eligible to appear for the Tier 4 exam. The tier 4 exam is a skill test where the typing skill and the proficiency skill of the candidates will be tested. To test the typing skill the candidates will be asked to type 2000 words in English.

The candidates will be given a total of 15 minutes to type 2000 words. To test the proficiency of the candidates the candidates have to go through word processing, spread sheets and generation of slides and the candidates who clears it will be recruited.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for SSC CGL Recruitment

Also read, SSC CGL 2018 Tier 3 Exam.

<noscript><iframe title="SSC CGL 2018 POST PREFERENCE | TOTAL VACANCIES STATE WISE" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/puAXQKi1O3g?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

SSC CGL 2018 Recruitment details released on ssc.nic.in; 11, 271 vacancies to be filled was last modified:

Read More