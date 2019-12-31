Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 19 Assistant Director @sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in,

Sports Authority of India is a government entity that handles the responsibility of conducting various sports and events in India. It operates under the directions of the ministry of sports and youth affairs in India.

In order to maintain the efficiency of its operations, the Sports Authority of India conducts various recruitment campaigns every year in which thousands of candidates participate.

As per the latest job notification published by the Sports Authority of India on 26th December 2019, applications have been invited from interested candidates for the 19 vacancies available for the profile of Assistant Director across various departments.

Under the Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2020, applications are being accepted till 18th January 2020 only. So, all the candidates who are interested in the ongoing Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2020, should log-on to the official website @ www.sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in and complete their applications as soon as possible.

Applications under the Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2020 are being accepted till 18th December 2019 only , post which the application link will be de-activated. Only those candidates who complete their applications by the cut-off date will be able to participate in the Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2020 further. I

n order to be eligible for applications under Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2020, the candidate must have appeared for any of the UPSC Civil Services interview between the years 2016-18.

Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2020: Important Information

The maximum acceptable age limit for Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2020 is 35 years.

Age relaxation norms, as specified by the Government of India, are applicable.

For selection, candidates will be given weight according to the following parameters: – 60% weightage for the UPSC Exams 2016 to 2018, after normalization. 20% weightage for sports achievements in national or international sporting events. 20% weightage for the performance in the interview based on the understanding and the passion for the sports.

Only those applications that will be received till 18th January 2020, 5.00 PM will be considered under the ongoing recruitment drive.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: How many vacancies are available under the Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2020?

Answer: A total of 19 vacancies are available for the post of Assistant Director under the Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2020.

Question: Which is the official website for Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The official website is www.sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in.

Question: When will the online application process start under Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The online application process has already started from 27th December 2019 onwards.

Question: What is the maximum acceptable age to apply under the Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The maximum acceptable age under the Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2020 is 35 years.

