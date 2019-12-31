UPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply for Data Processing Assistant and Deputy Central Intelligence Officer before 16th January, @upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission is a Statutory body that operates under the aegis of the union government of India and is responsible for conducting various recruitment drives every year.

Candidates selected through the recruitment drives conducted by UPSC are deployed across various departments, organisations, and ministries of the central government of India.

As such, it is quite common to see numerous candidates apply for the vacancies advertised by the Union Public Service Commission. As per the latest notification released by UPSC on 28th December 2019, 29 vacancies have been advertised under UPSC Recruitment 2020.

As per the notification published on the official website of UPSC @ www.upsc.gov.in, the advertised vacancies pertain to the post of Data Processing Assistant and Deputy Central Intelligence Officer.

As per the recruitment advertisement, the online application process for UPSC Recruitment 2020 has already started on 28th December 2019 and will continue till 16th January 2020.

Therefore, all candidates who are interested in the vacancies available under UPSC Recruitment 2020 must log-on to the official website of UPSC and complete their online applications as soon as possible.

The online application link will be deactivated post 16th January 2020, so the candidates are advised to complete their online applications as soon as possible without waiting for the last date.

Out of the advertised vacancies, 27 vacancies pertain to the post of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer, and 2 vacancies pertain to the post of Data Processing Assistant. The selection of the candidates for the UPSC Recruitment 2020 will be based on their performance in the Computer Based Test.

The admit cards will be generated only for those candidates who will be completing their registrations before the scheduled dates. Once the registration is complete, candidates are advised to take a printout of the completed application form.

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Important Information

The application fee payable for general category candidates is Rs. 50 and for the reserved category candidates, it is Rs. 50.

The maximum acceptable age limit for the post of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer is 35 years.

The maximum acceptable age limit for the post of Data Processing Assistant is 30 years.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: Which is the last date for submitting applications under UPSC Recruitment 2020?

Answer: Last date for submission of applications is 16th January 2020.

Question: How many vacancies are available under the recruitment drive?

Answer: Total of 29 vacancies are available under UPSC Recruitment 2020.

Question: Which is the official website for UPSC Recruitment 2020?

Answer: Official website of UPSC is www.upsc.gov.in.

Question: When will be the computer-based test conducted under UPSC Recruitment 2020?

Answer: Dates for the computer-based test under UPSC Recruitment 2020 will be announced later on by UPSC.

