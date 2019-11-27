RRC North-Eastern Railway Recruitment 2019: 1104 Vacancies for Apprentice Posts Apply Online at ner.indianrailways.gov.in

RRC (Railway Recruitment Cell), North-eastern Railway has published the recruitment notification for Apprenticeship Training under the Apprentice Act, 1961. A total of 1104 vacancies are to be filled by this recruitment drive including Mechanical Workshop Gorakhpur, Signal Workshop Gorakhpur Cantt, Bridge Workshop Gorakhpur Cantt, Mechanical Workshop Izzat Nagar, Diesel Shed Izzat Nagar, Carriage and Wagon Izzat Nagar, carriage and Wagon Lucknow Junction, Diesel Shed Gonda, Carriage and Wagon Varanasi.

The candidates seeking to apply for North-Eastern Railway Apprentice recruitment can register at the official website www.ner.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date to submit the application is 25th December 2019. The candidates must make sure if they are eligible for the Apprentice recruitment.

The selected candidates will be called for document verification at Gorakhpur and will have to carry a copy of the online application, medical certificate, and other documents. Apprentice training will start from 1st April 2020 at the allotted division or unit.

Vacancy details:

Mechanical workshop Gorakhpur – 411.

Signal workshop Gorakhpur Cantt – 63

Bridge workshop Gorakhpur Cantt – 35.

Mechanical workshop Izzat Nagar – 151.

Diesel shed Izzat Nagar- 60.

Carriage and wagon Izzat Nagar- 64.

Diesel shed Gonda – 90.

Carriage and Wagon Varanasi – 75.

Educational qualification:

The candidate applying for the apprentice post will have to be completed 10th or high school level with 50% marks with ITI in relevant trade.

Age limit:

The minimum age of the candidate should be 15 years of age and the maximum age should be 24 years of age.

Selection:

The candidates will be selected based on the marks obtained in Class 10th.

Application fee:

The candidates have to pay the fee of Rs. 100/-.

How to apply:

The eligible and interested candidates can apply through the official website www.ner.indianrailways.gov.in in the prescribed format on or before 25th December 2019.

