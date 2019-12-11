TRIFED Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 86 Group A, Group B and Group C posts at trifed.in, Steps How to Apply

HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    TRIFED Recruitment 2019, Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Limited relased notification for 86 Group A, Group B and Group C posts. Candidates can apply online from official website trifed.in

    The Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Limited, abbreviated as TRIFED, has been established by the Ministry of Welfare, Government of India.

    This body looks into marketing and distribution of Minor Forest Produce and other such products, the production of which is somehow related to the tribal population of India.

    TRIFED is an esteemed organisation in India and the recruitment opportunities provided by it are highly significant. The recruitment opportunities in the TRIFED are announced through its active official website. One must check out the notification for recruitment and apply for relevant posts if they are eligible for the given posts.

    As much as 86 vacancies have been recently notified by TRIFED through detailed recruitment notification. The vacancies are for various Group A, Group B and Group C posts.

    There are several posts available under the given groups. One can check out the number of vacancies available under each group –

    1. Group A: 15 vacancies
    2. Group B: 13 vacancies
    3. Group C: 58 vacancies

    The name of the posts available under each of these groups are as follows –

    1. Group A –
      • General Managers
      • Senior Managers
      • Deputy Managers
      • Assistant Manager
    1. Group B –
      • Sales Executive
      • Senior Accountant
      • Senior Assistant
    1. Group C –
      • Commercial Assistant
      • Assistant
      • Hindi Translator
      • Junior Assistant
      • Junior Commercial Assistant
      • Multitasking Staff

    In order to apply for any of the posts given above, candidates can follow the steps as given below –

    • Step-1 : Visit the official website of Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Limited, which is http://trifed.in/
    • Step-2 : Click on the Careers tab on the homepage of the website.
    • Step-3 : Click on the “Click Here for Apply Online” near the link which reads “Detailed advertisement for filing-up of various posts in TRIFED on Direct Recruitment”
    • Step-4 : A new page will open up. Go through the instructions for application and then click on the Start button.
    • Step-5 : Fill in the details on the application form meticulously.
    • Step-6 : Candidates will have to upload scanned copies of the photograph and signature in the jpeg format.
    • Step-7 : Submit the application form and take a printout for future purposes.

    For all the three groups, candidates will have to appear for separate Computer Based Tests (CBT). For Group A posts, the CBT will be followed by an interview, whereas for Group C, the CBT will be followed by a skill test.

    The applications for these posts started on 9th November 2019. Candidates have been given sufficient time to complete the application process as the process will end on 5th January 2020. All other details pertaining to this recruitment drive will be available on the official website of TRIFED.

    Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – TRIFED Recruitment 201

    Question: What is the last date to apply for this recruitment drive?

    Answer: The last day to apply for this recruitment drive is 5th January 2020.

    Question: What is the official website of TRIFED?

    Answer: The official website URL of TRIFED is http://trifed.in/

    Question: Which documents have to be uploaded during the online application?

    Answer: One has to upload a scanned copy of their photograph and signature during the online application.

    Question: Are there reservations for this recruitment drive?

    Answer: Yes, there are reservations for different posts. One can check the details in the notification.

