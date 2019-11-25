Sonipat District Court Vacancy 2019: Apply for 17 Peon Post, Check here for Important Dates and Application Process

Candidates who wish to start a career with the Sonipat Sessions Division Court must note that a new recruitment drive has been announced by the Office of District and Sessions Judge, Sonipat. As per the employment notice published by the Office of District and Sessions Judge, applications are being invited from interested candidates for 17 vacancies.

These vacancies pertain to the post of Peon cum Chowkidar cum Mali. The selected candidates will be hired only on a temporary basis. Interested candidates must submit their applications in a sealed envelope either through post, courier or by hand.

Applications must be sent to the Office of District and Sessions Judge, Sonipat. The last date for receipt of the applications is 7th December 2019. 5.00 PM. Under no circumstances, any applications received after the cut-off date will be considered for the Sonipat Sessions Division Court Recruitment 2019. Therefore, candidates should not wait for the last day to submit their applications as their can be some postal delays.

Candidates need to send their application in the specified format only and make sure that all the relevant information is included therein. Along with the application, candidates must send their photograph, educational certificates, and experience certificates required to substantiate their application.

These documents must be self-attested. Any incomplete applications or applications with incorrect details or applications received after the due date will not be accepted. If the candidates wish to submit their envelope by hand, the same must be done only on working days and between 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM.

No applications will be accepted by hand also after the cut-off date. The notification specifies that the Office of the District and Sessions Judge will not be responsible for any delays from the postal department. If the candidates are already working in a Government job or a semi-government job, their applications will be accepted only through approved channels.

Important Dates for Sonipat Sessions Division Court Recruitment 2019

Here are the important details pertaining to the Sonipat Sessions Division Court Recruitment 2019 for the candidate’s perusal: –

Publication of the employment notice : 14 th November 2019

November 2019 Application process start date : 14 th November 2019

November 2019 Application process end date : 7 th December 2019, 5.00 PM

Interview schedule release date : 10th January 2020

As per the notification, the interview schedule for the Sonipat Sessions Division Court Recruitment 2019 will be uploaded on the official website of Sonipat Sessions Division Court, i.e. www.districts.ecourts.gov.in/sonipat.

These interview schedule will be uploaded on 10th January 2020. So, the candidates who will be applying or have already applied for these vacancies must visit the official website on the designated date to check their interview schedule.

As no separate call letters will be issued for the interviews, candidates have to follow the directions mentioned in the interview schedule. Arrangements for travel and interview must be made by the candidates themselves. It is advisable that the candidates reach the venue at least an hour before the scheduled interview time to avoid any issues.

