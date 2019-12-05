Nalbari District Court Recruitment 2019: Apply for 06 Peon Posts on nalbarijudiciary.gov.in

Nalbari District Court Recruitment 2019

An official notification from the Nalbari court has been released stating that the recruitment for the post of Peon is about to begin and the candidates who are interested can apply for the post from December 6, 2019. The candidates interested should send their application form before the last date of submitting application on December 20, 2019. A total of 6 vacancy is available for the post of peon.

Important Dates:

The important dates which the candidates should make note of are as follows:

Events Dates Starting date for sending application form December 6, 2019. Last date for sending application form December 20, 2019.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is http://nalbarijudiciary.gov.in/ .

Eligibility Criteria:

Only the candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria will be considered for the post of peon. The eligibility criteria are as follows:

The candidates who wants to apply for the post of peon must have completed standard 8 th from a recognized board.

from a recognized board. The candidates who are below the age of 18 are not considered as eligible. Similarly the candidates who are above the age of 43 are not eligible to apply for the post of peon. The candidates willing to apply should be between 18 to 43 years.

Steps to Follow to Send the Application Form:

The candidates cannot send the application via online. It should be sent via post to the prescribed address. The application form should not be left incomplete, incomplete application form will be rejected. If the candidate is working somewhere else at the moment, then long with the application form the candidates have to attach a no objection letter written by his current employer. The application form must be addressed as

Principal Judge, Family Court, Nalbari PS and district, Nalbari, 713335.

The candidates must make sure to send the application to the correct address.

