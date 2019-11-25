CLAT 2020: Changes in Exam Pattern and Details on clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in

CLAT 2020

The Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2020 will be carried on May 10, 2020 (Sunday), according to an official release from the Consortium of National Law Universities (N.L.U.s). The CLAT 2020 notification will be issued in the end week of December 2019, and the online application form would be accessible from January 1, 2020. The CLAT is conveyed for students who are seeking admission to various National Law Universities (N.L.U.s) in the country, and the Consortium is responsible for conducting the exam.

A gathering by the Consortium held today at the Consortium’s Permanent Secretariat in Bangalore also decided that the CLAT 2020 will have a change in the pattern of the questions for the Undergraduate entrance examination.

“Comprehension based questions would be asked from Quantitative Techniques, English, Current Affairs, Deductive Reasoning, and Logical Reasoning,” said the statement from the Consortium, respectively. The official website to get more details is https://clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in/ .

The meeting also proposed to reduce the number of questions from 200 to 120-150 questions.

Prof. Faizan Mustafa, the president of the Consortium, also Vice-Chancellor, NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, told that asking students to answer 200 questions in 120 minutes is not sound as it puts students under a lot of mental stress.

The exam will remain offline, and the duration will be for two hours. Prof. Mustafa also added that the idea is to get better students to National Law Universities who have proficiency in reading texts and prove skills in inferential reasoning.

Furthermore, the P.G. admission test will also have comprehension-based questions. The descriptive portion will remain the same as last year. The Consortium has authorized the Executive Council of CLAT 2020 to study the possibility of introducing cut off marks for the L.L.M.

