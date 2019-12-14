SIB Bank PO Final Result Released on southindianbank.com, Check for More Details here

SIB Bank PO Final Result

South Indian Bank has now released the result of prelims examination for PO Scale I Clerk Recruitment 2019. Candidates who have cleared the written examination are eligible to appear for the interview round.

Important Dates

Candidates who have applied for the recruitment process of South Indian Bank should note the following important dates:-

Events Dates Beginning of application form 19th June 2019 Last Date of Submission of Application form 30th June 2019 Last Date to submit for fee 30th June 2019 Examination Date PO 25th July 2019 Examination date for clerk 26th July 2019 Availability of Admit Card 13th July 2019 Result Declaration 28th August 2019 Interview letter for Clerk 28th September 2019 Interview letter for PO 05th November 2019

The official website to check the result is https://www.southindianbank.com/ .

There are certain application fees that needs to be submitted along with the application form. Candidates can pay the application fees through any of the online mode that is credit card, debit card or net banking. They are as follows:-

Application fees for Clerk Posts for General and OBC Candidates is Rs 600/- and for other reserved category it is Rs 150/-

Application fees for PO posts for General and OBC candidates is Rs 800/- and for other reserved categories it is Rs 200/-

Vacancy Details

There are total of 385 posts for the Probationary Clerk released by the South Indian Bank and about 160 posts for the Probationary Officer. The vacancies for Clerk is open for Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry (UT) Tamil Nadu and Telangana states. And the Vacancies for Probationary officer is open for PAN India.

Candidate should have scored minimum of 60% marks in class 10 and class 12 and also in Bachelor’s degree in any stream.

