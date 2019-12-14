NPCIL Recruitment 2020: Apply for 137 Driver, Technician & Other Posts on npcilcareers.co.in, Check for More Details here

NPCIL Recruitment 2020

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited – NPCIL has recently released the notification for the recruitment for the post of Technician, Driver and various other posts for its unit at Kaiga Site. Candidates interested in working in NPCIL can go through the information on the official website and apply for the desired posts.

Vacancy Details

There are total of 137 posts released by Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited and details are as follows:-

Name of Posts Number of Vacancies Driver Grade 1 2 Technician – B – Surveyor 2 Technician – B – Electrician 1 Technician – B – Instrument Mechanic / Electronics 1 Technician – B – Fitter 1 Technician – B – Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA) 1 Category-II Stipendiary Trainee/ Technician (ST/TM) Surveyor 2 Instrument Mechanic/ Electronics 3 Electrician 3 Fitter 2 Operator 24 Scientific Assistant – B Civil 19 Electrical 7 Instrumentation/ Electronics 3 Mechanical 15 Computer Science 1 Category-I: Stipendiary Trainee Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) Civil 5 Electrical 13 Mechanical 17 Instrumentation Electronics 11 Health Physics 4 Total 137

Application Procedure

It is mandatory that the candidates should meet the eligibility criteria before they apply for the posts.

The following is the age limit required for each posts:-

Candidate should be between 20 to 28 years of age for the post of Driver Grade I

Candidate should be between the 18 to 25 years of age for the post of Technician – B

Candidate should be between the 18 to 24 years of age for the post of Category-II Stipendiary Trainee/ Technician (ST/TM).

Candidate should be between the 18 to 30 years of age for the post of Scientific Assistant – B.

Candidate should be between the 18 to 25 years of age for the post of Category-I: Stipendiary Trainee Scientific Assistant (ST/SA).

Interested candidates may visit the official website which is www.npcilcareers.co.in. The application form will begin from 17th December 2019 to 16th January 2020.

