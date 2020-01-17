SHS Bihar CHO Admit Card 2020 Released on statehealthsocietybihar.org; Steps to Download here

SHS Bihar CHO Admit Card 2020

The SHS Bihar CHO admit card 2020 has been released by the Bihar State Health Society for GNM/B.Sc. Nursing and Ayush exam. Candidates applied for the SHS Bihar CHO exam can download their admit card from the official website of SHS Bihar.

The exam for Bihar State Health Society CHO 2020 for GNM/B.Sc. Nursing and Ayush is decided to be held on 23 January 2020. The exam will be held in Patna at various exam centres. This exam is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts.

Candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website or through the direct link mentioned below in this article. Those candidates who have applied for the SHS Bihar CHO Exam 2020 against the advertisement number 9/2019 and 10/2019 would be able to download the admit card from the official website.

The online site to get more details on the exam is www.statehealthsocietybihar.org . Candidates must download and take a print of the admit card.

Steps to download SHS Bihar CHO Admit Card 2020:

Visit the Bihar State Health Society official website mentioned above.

Click on the “SHS Bihar CHO Admit Card 2020” of the relevant exam.

Enter the credentials required and click on the submit button.

The SHS Bihar CHO Admit Card 2020 will get displayed on the screen.

Check and download the CHO admit card for future reference.

The direct web link to download the SHS Bihar CHO 2020 admit is here,

The candidates qualifying in the examination will get the salary of Rs. 25000/- per month and Rs. 15000 as incentive.

Candidates those who will qualify the written test will be called for six months certificate course in health for GNM/B.Sc. Nursing and Ayush. Candidates will be appointed as Community Health Officer at Health Wellness Centres to lead primary health once they complete the six month course.

<noscript><iframe title="Bihar Ayush SHABD CHO Admit Card 2020 || State Health Society Bihar CHO Admit Card 2020 || CHO Exam" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/0ADy5Ma4608?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More