Bihar State Health Society 2020 Recruitment: Apply for 600 Vacancies for Lab Technician & ANM Posts on statehealthsocietybihar.org

    Bihar State Health Society 2020 Recruitment: Candidates can apply for 600 Vacancies for Lab Technician & ANM Posts on statehealthsocietybihar.org.

    Bihar State Health Society 2020 Recruitment
    Bihar State Health Society 2020 Recruitment

    State Health Society Bihar is looking for candidates for the recruitment of Lab Technician and ANM. Interested candidates can apply before 20th January 2020. The application form started from 30th December 2019. Candidates can visit the official website which is http://statehealthsocietybihar.org/ for the recruitment details.

    Application Procedure

    Applications will be accepted only through the online mode from the official website. Candidates would need to submit the application fee along with the application form. The application fees for the General / OBC/ EWS/ BC/ MBC category candidates is Rs 500/- and the application fees for the SC /ST (Bihar Domicile)/ Divyang/ Female candidates is Rs 250/-.

    Candidates would be working at Patna City, Bihar, India.

    Vacancy Details

    Candidates can check below the following vacancy details released by State Health Society Bihar recruitment:-

    1. There are about 100 posts for the Lab Technician – NUHM.
    2. There are about 500 posts for the ANM – NUHM

    Eligibility Criteria

    It is necessary for the candidates to meet the eligibility criteria for the recruitment of State Health Society Bihar:-

    1. Candidates should have 10+2/ I.Sc (Biology) qualification with Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician from any recognized University/Institution for the post of Lab Technician – NUHM
    2. Candidates should have Diploma (2 Years Full Time) in Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) training course from a recognized ANM Training institute and candidate must be registered with “Bihar Nurses Registration Council” for the post of ANM – NUHM

    Candidates would be selected on the basis of written test and the personal interview round. The written test will be conducted as Computer based Test and the candidates who will clear the written test will be eligible for the interview round.

    Candidates who will be selected for the post Lab Technician will receive the salary of Rs 12,000/- and Candidates selected for the post of ANM – NUHM will receive the salary of Rs 11,500/-.

