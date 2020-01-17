IIT Kharagpur Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 88 Non-Teaching Staff at iitkgp.ac.in, Check for Vacancy Details

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur is one of the leading educational institutions of India and is a part of the famous IITs. IIT Kharagpur is known for its excellent facilities and teaching standards that it makes available for the students.

In order to maintain quality in its operations, IIT Kharagpur conducts various recruitment drives periodically for both teaching as well as non-teaching staff. Excellent pay, job security, and career progress are some of the incentives which motivate the candidates to apply for the vacancies advertised by IIT Kharagpur.

As per the latest job notification published on the official website of IIT Kharagpur, applications have been invited from interested candidates for the 88 vacancies available for non-teaching posts as follows: –

Junior Executive – 22 vacancies

Driver Grade-II – 1 vacancy

Junior Technical Superintendent – 6 vacancies

Junior Technician/Junior Lab Asst. – 49 vacancies

Junior Accounts Officer – 1 vacancy

Physical Training Instructor – 5 vacancies

Medical Laboratory Technician – 2 vacancies

Senior Library Information Asst. – 2 vacancies

The online application process has already commenced under IIT Kharagpur Recruitment 2020. So, the candidates who are interested in the advertised vacancies must log-on to the official website for IIT Kharagpur Recruitment 2020 @ www.iitkgp.ac.in and complete their applications before 24th February 2020.

Thereafter, the online application window will be deactivated, and no new applications will be accepted.

After completing their online applications under IIT Kharagpur Recruitment 2020, candidates must take a printout of the online application form and attach the self-attested copies of their educational documents, experience certificates, caste certificates, and other documents and send them in a sealed envelope to the following address: –

Assistant registrar (E-III)

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Kharagpur, West Bengal, India

Pin: 721302

Candidates should write the name of the post applied for on the top of the envelope and send it through speed post or registered post only. The last date for receipt of the hard copy of the application is 28th February 2020, post which no applications will be accepted.

Any postal delays will not be considered for the receipt of the application form. Any incomplete applications or applications without documents will be rejected.

FAQs:-

Question: How many vacancies are available under IIT Kharagpur Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The total number of available vacancies is 88.

Question: Which is the official website for online applications under IIT Kharagpur Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The official website for IIT Kharagpur Recruitment 2020 is www.iitkgp.ac.in.

Question: What is the last date for online applications under IIT Kharagpur Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The last date for completing online applications is 24th February 2020.

Question: Which is the last date for receipt of hard copy of the online application form?

Answer: The last date is 28th February 2020.

