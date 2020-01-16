SHSB Admit Card 2020 for GNM/B. Sc Nursing and CCH for Ayush Out on statehealthsocietybihar.org; Direct Link to Download here

SHSB Admit Card 2020

The admit card of 2020 Computer Based Test (CBT) for AYUSH (Ayurveda/ Homeopathy Unani) and GNM/ B. Sc Nursing Candidates for the Six Months Certificate in Community Health under National Health Mission for the post of Community Health Officer has been released by the State Health Society, Bihar.

Candidates applied for the SHSB 2020 exam can download their admit card once released on the official website of SHSB. The admit card can be accessed by visiting the official website or through the direct link mentioned below in this article.

SHSB Exam 2020 will be held on 23 January 2020 (Thursday). The exam will be held across the City at various exam centres of Patna. The questions paper will be consisting of Multiple-Choice type Questions. Candidates must score a minimum of 30% in order to qualify the CBT exam. The SHSB final selection will be based on the marks obtained in Computer Based Test (CBT).

The online site to get more details on the exam and to download the SHSB Admit Card 2020 is www.statehealthsocietybihar.org .

Steps to Download SHSB Admit Card 2020:

Visit the Bihar State Health Society official website.

Click on the “Notice for Admit Card (Advt. No. 09/2019 – GNM/B. Sc Nursing & 10/2019 – CCH for AYUSH)” link given on the homepage.

You will get redirected to a new window.

Click on the “Admit card – GNM/B. Sc Nursing OR Admit card – CCH for AYUSH” link.

Enter your details and login to your account.

Check and download State Health Society Bihar Admit Card.

The direct link to download the SHSB GNM/B. Sc Nursing Admit Card 2020 and SHSB Ayush Admit Card is here,

Those who will qualify this examination will be posted at Health & Wellness Centres (H&WC’s) as Community Health Officer (CHOs).

This SHSB 2020 recruitment exam is being held by the SHSB for inviting the application for Certificate in Community Health under National Health Mission from GNM/ B. Sc Nursing candidates and 300 AYUSH (Ayurveda/ Homeopathy Unani) candidates.

<noscript><iframe title="SHSB Bihar Various Post Admit Card 2019 | Bihar SHSB ADMIT CARD 2019" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Lm5gsYHT_zc?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

