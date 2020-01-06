SAIL Recruitment 2020: Apply for 358 Graduate and Technician Apprentices Posts at portal.mhrdnats.gov.in

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has released the latest job notification for candidates who are interested in the posts of 154 Graduate and 204 Technician Apprentices. SAIL is the largest steel producer in India and thereby, it conducts various recruitment drives for filling up various vacant positions.

Therefore, candidates who are interested in applying for SAIL Recruitment 2020, must visit the online website and fill up application form before last date of the application i.e. 20th January 2020.

IMPORTANT DATES

The starting date to fill up the application process is 2nd January 2020

The last date to fill up the application form is 20th January 2020

The last date for making fee payment at the bank branches is 20th January 2020

VACANCY DETAILS

For the latest SAIL recruitment, there are a total number of 358 vacancies.

· There are 154 posts for Graduate Engineer, and it is further divided into:

Mechanical 20 Civil 6 Electrical 20 Metallurgy 30 Electronics & its allied branches 16 Chemical 10 CS/ IT 16 Ceramic 6 Mining 30

There are 204 posts for Diploma Engineer which is further divided into:

Mechanical 40 Civil 06 Metallurgy 60 Electrical 30 Chemical 06 Ceramic 06 Mining 30 CS/ IT 16 Electronics & its allied branches 10

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

The candidates should have a B.Tech. degree for Graduate Apprentices and Diploma for Polytechnic Apprentices final year mark sheet of the qualifying exam

AGE LIMIT

The candidates applying for SAIL Recruitment 2020 should be a minimum of 18 years and they should not exceed age of 25 years.

SELECTION PROCESS

The candidates will be selected for SAIL Recruitment 2020 on the basis of merit

The shortlisted candidates will then have to appear for the document verification. For the verification process, the candidates will have to bring all the original documents and 6 passport size photographs

PAY SCALE

The selected candidates will receive salary of Rs 12,000/- to Rs. 20,000/- per month

HOW TO APPLY?

The candidates will have to visit official website, i.e. portal.mhrdnats.gov.in.

On reaching the website, the candidates need to search for the Recruitment tab.

They can then click on the SAIL BSP Notification and go through all the details.

The candidates can then click on the online application link and duly fill the application form

After filling the form, they can submit it along with scanned copies of relevant documents before the last date.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When is the last date for completing the application process of the SAIL recruitment?

Answer: The last date for submission of the applications is 20th January 2020.

Question: How many vacancies are there in the SAIL recruitment?

Answer: The total number of available vacancies are 358.

Question: What is the official website for the SAIL recruitment?

Answer: The official website for SAIL recruitment is www.portal.mhrdnats.gov.in.

Question: What is the selection process in the SAIL recruitment?

Answer: The selection process will be done on the merit basis of candidates.

