DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020: Apply for 3,358 Vacant Posts on dsssbonline.nic.in

DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020

Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) shall start with the recruitment process from today that is 24th January 2020. The recruitment process is to fill the vacancies for numerous teaching positions. The notification and the advertisement were released on 04th January 2020. Candidates interested in working with DSSSB as teacher should visit the official website which is dsssbonline.nic.in

Application Process:

Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to submit the application process:

Candidates would need to visit the official website, www.dsssbonline.nic.in .

There would be a New Registration link and click on the link

Candidates would need to register themselves and create the login Id and Password

The application form can be filled using the login ID and password.

Application fees would also be need to submitted online

Candidates can take the print out of the form for future reference

Important Dates:

Candidates must note the following important dates released by DSSSB:

The notification was released on 04th January 2020

The application process will begin from 24th January 2020

The last date to submit the application form is 23rd February 2020

It is recommended that the candidates should visit the official notification to get the recruitment details before applying for the posts.

Vacancy Details:

It should be noted that there are around 30 positions for PGT teachers for various subjects, TGT teachers for different subjects, Music Teacher, Librarian among others. The eligibility criteria like the educational qualifications, age limit and others details are mentioned on the official website. Candidates should meet the eligibility criteria to be hired for the relevant post.

Candidates will get selected on the performance basis of written test and the test will consists of multiple-choice questions. The questions will be from General Awareness, General Intelligence and Reasoning Ability, Numerical ability and language test.

