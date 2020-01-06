SAIL Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 105 Various Posts at sail.co.in, Check for Vacancy Details

Steel Authority of India Limited is one of the biggest public sector undertakings of India and is known for its high quality products and professional approach.

In order to maintain the standards of its operations, SAIL conducts various recruitment drives periodically for selecting the most suitable candidates for different vacancies available in different capacities.

Under its latest ongoing recruitment drive i.e. SAIL Recruitment 2020, applications are being invited from interested candidates for the 105 vacancies available with the company.

The online application process for the recruitment process will commence from 6th January 2020 on the official website of SAIL Recruitment 2020 @ www.sail.co.in.

The online application process will end soon on 27th January 2020. So, the candidates are advised to log-on to the official website and complete their applications before the cut-off date.

The application link will be deactivated after the cut-off date, so the candidates will not be able to complete their application process thereafter. It is pertinent to mention that only those candidates will be able to participate in the ongoing recruitment drive who complete their applications by the cut-off date.

SAIL Recruitment 2020: Vacancy Details

Following are the details of the vacancies available under SAIL Recruitment 2020: –

Post Vacancy Medical Service Provider (Trainee) 20 vacancies Medical Service Provider (Trainee) Paramedics and Pathology Blood Bank 5 vacancies Assistant Manager (Safety) and E-1 3 vacancies Attendant cum Technician (Trainee) and S-1 60 vacancies Attendant cum Technician (Trainee) High-Pressure Welder 5 vacancies Operator cum Technician (Boiler Operation) 9 vacancies Attendant cum Technician (Cable Jointer) 3 vacancies

Applications will be accepted through online mode only. Any applications sent through post or fax will not be considered under the SAIL Recruitment 2020.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: How many vacancies are available under SAIL Recruitment 2020?

Answer: A total of 105 vacancies are available under the ongoing recruitment campaign at SAIL.

Question: Which is the official website to apply for SAIL Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The official website for submitting the applications is www.sail.co.in.

Question: Which is the last date for receipt of completed online application forms?

Answer: 27th January 2020, Monday is the last date for receipt of the completed application forms.

Question: When is the recruitment process going to start under SAIL Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The recruitment process for SAIL Recruitment 2020 will commence on 6th January 2020.

