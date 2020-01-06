IOCL Recruitment 2020: Apply for 312 Technician Apprentice and Trade Apprentice in the Northern Region.

As per the latest job notification that has been released by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), applications have been invited from the interested applicants for the post of Technician Apprentice and Trade Apprentice in the Northern Region.

Therefore, the applicants who are interested in applying for these posts need to click on the link www.iocl.com which is the official website of IOCL and then fill up the application form before the last date i.e. 22nd January 2020.

According to the latest notification by the IOCL, there are a total of 312 vacancies for the various states and Union territories located in Northern India like Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand & Uttar Pradesh.

DATES TO REMEMBER

The online application process for IOCL Recruitment 2020 has already started on 26th December 2019

The last date for submitting the application form online is 22nd January 2020

VACANCY DETAILS

There are a total of 312 vacancies available for the IOCL recruitment

NAME OF THE POST No. OF VACANCIES Technician Apprentice (Civil / Mechanical / Electrical / Instrumentation / Electrical and Electronics) 128 Trade Apprentice (Fitter / Electrician / Electronic Mechanic / Instrument Mechanic / Machinist) 129 Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator 25 Trade Apprentice (Accountant) 25

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

For the posts of Trade Apprentice, the candidates are required to have a regular full-time ITI and it should be recognized by NCVT/ SCVT

For the post of Technician Apprentice, the candidates should possess 3 years Diploma in Engineering from a recognized University or Institute. They should have a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate in case of General and OBC candidates and 45% for the candidates belonging to SC/ ST candidates

AGE LIMIT

The age limit for candidates applying for the IOCL recruitment process should be a minimum of 18 years of age and they should not exceed the age of 24 years

SELECTION PROCEDURE

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Objective type written test

HOW TO APPLY?

The candidates will have to visit the online website of IOCL i.e.www.iocl.com

On reaching the home page, the candidates can fill up the application form by entering all the important details

After filling the application form, the candidates’ can take a printout for future reference

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When is the last date to submit the online application form for IOCL recruitment?

Answer: The last date for submission of application forms is 22nd January 2020.

Question: How many vacancies are available for IOCL recruitment?

Answer: 312 vacancies for the post of Technician Apprentice and Trade Apprentice in Northern Region.

Question: What is the selection procedure of IOCL recruitment?

Answer: The selection process comprises of an Objective type written test.

Question: What is the age limit of the IOCL recruitment process?

Answer: The age limit for the IOCL recruitment process is 18 years to 24 years.

