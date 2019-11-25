SAIL Bhilai Recruitment 2019: Apply for 11 Manager Posts on sail.co.in

SAIL Bhilai Recruitment 2019

SAIL (Steel Authority of India) has invited applications for the recruitment to the posts of Manager in Bhilai Steel Plant. The interested candidates can apply for the post online on or before 4th January 2020.

Important date:

Name of the Event Date Last date to apply for the posts 4th January 2020

Vacancy details:

Manager E- 3 Grade – 2.

Manager (secondary Refinery Unit) – 1.

Manager (Converter Operations) – 1.

Manager (Mechanical Maintenance of Hydraulic System) – 3.

Manager (Mechanical Maintenance of Caster Area) – 2.

Manager (Mechanical Maintenance of SRU) – 1.

Manager (Mechanical Maintenance of Convertor) – 1.

Short job summary:

Notification SAIL, Bhilai Recruitment 2019 Notification date 25th November 2019 Last to submit the application 4th January 2020 City Bhilai State Chhattisgarh Country India Organization SAIL Educational qualification Graduate Functional Other functional areas

Educational qualification:

The candidate must have completed BE/ B. Tech degree in metallurgy/ mechanical engineering from government recognized university/institute with minimum 7 years of post-qualification experience in the respective fields in an integrated steel plant.

The candidates belonging to General/OBC/EWS should have 65% marks and the candidates belonging to SC/ST should have 55% marks.

Age limit:

The maximum age of the candidate belonging to the general category must be 35 years and age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST categories, 3 years for OBC and 10 years for PWD category candidates.

Pay Scale:

The candidate selected for the post will get a pay scale of Rs.32900/-3%- Rs. 58000/- other allowances as per applicable.

How to apply:

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official website www.sail.co.in.

Click on the careers page link.

Fill the required details and submit the form by 4 th January 2020.

January 2020. The candidates are asked to read all the instructions carefully before applying.

Keep visiting the official website for more updates and information.

Also read, SAIL Recruitment 2019.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/jXOvQk6Ig_A?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

SAIL Bhilai Recruitment 2019: Apply for 11 Manager Posts on sail.co.in was last modified:

Read More