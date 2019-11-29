RSMSSB Tax Assistant Document Verification Dates 2019 Released on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Get Direct link here

RSMSSB Tax Assistant Document Verification Dates 2019

The Document Verification Dates for the Posts of Tax Assistant has been announced by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB). Candidates appeared in this exam can check the DV dates from the official website.

Candidates qualifying in the Tax Assistant Computer Proficiency Test will be able to appear for the Document Verification round. The Document Verification for the Tax Assistant posts is scheduled to be on 4th and 5th December 2019.

The DV test will be held from 10.30 a.m. and from 2.00 p.m. in two shifts on both the dates decided.

Candidates who are qualified can check their roll number in the schedule released on the official website.

The official website to get more details on the RSMSSB Tax Assistant DV Dates 2019 is www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in . Candidates can check the Document Verification schedule by visiting the official website or through the direct link mentioned below.

Steps to check the RSMSSB Tax Assistant DV Dates 2019:

Visit the official website of RSMSSB as mentioned above.

Click on the “News & Notifications Section” on the home page.

Go to the “Tax Assistant 2018: Document Verification of Selected Candidates” link on the Home Page.

Check and download the PDF file.

Candidates must take a print of the DV dates for future reference.

The direct link to the DV dates is here, Direct Link for RSMSSB Tax Assistant DV Dates 2019.

Candidates who have to appear in the DV round must fill the important application form given in the “Candidates Corner” on the official website. This has been intimated through a short notification released by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB).

Original Documents must be furnished at the DV venue for the verification purposes.

Keep visiting the official website for more updates and timely information.

