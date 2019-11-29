HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    • ICMAI Admit Card Released at icmai.in, Steps How to Download Exam Hall Ticket

    Posted on by Vasudha

    ICMAI Admit Card Released, Institute of Cost Accountants in India Admit Card Released at icmai.in, Steps How to Download Exam Hall Ticket, the CMA post, being one of the most sought after course, has also become of the most difficult and competitive examinations in India.

    The Institute of Cost Accountants in India (ICMAI) is a statutory body that has been established by the Government of India under the Ministry of Corporate affairs. The Institute works towards providing a professional and higher education in the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) course. The CMA course has come to gain a huge recognition in today’s day, with recruitment opportunities in every field, corporate or government.

    The CMA post, being one of the most sought after course, has also become of the most difficult and competitive examinations in India. Achieving the ultimate CMA certificate requires consistent dedication and practice. It is through hard work that candidates can crack this exam and score well.

    The journey of attaining the CMA certificate comprises of three stages – Foundation, Intermediate and Final tests. These three rounds are further subdivided according to various papers. Candidates have to appear for a total of 20 papers across three rounds. The foundation level comprises of 4 papers, followed by the intermediate level comprising 8 papers and the final test comprising of 8 papers again.

    Only after the completion of all the three stages and passing the 20 papers can the candidate be qualified as a CMA. The three rounds of the CMA course is conducted every year by the ICMAI. Candidates can check it’s a website for information pertaining to the CMA test and other related details.

    On 28th November 2019, the Institute of Cost Accountants in India has released the admit card for CMA Foundation, Intermediate and Final exams to be conducted in 2019, in the month of December. Candidates who had applied for any of the above stages can download their admit card from the official website of IMCAI.

    In order to download their admit card, here are a few steps that the candidates can follow –

    • Step-1 : Visit the official website of the Institute of Cost Accountants in India, which is https://icmai.in/studentswebsite/index.php
    • Step-2 : Click on the link pertaining to the release of the admit card fur the three stages.
    • Step-3 : Candidates will be redirected to a new page.
    • Step-4 : Select the stage of examination applied for and log in with necessary credentials such as date of birth and registration number.
    • Step-5 : Submit the details.
    • Step-6 : The admit card will open up on the screen. Carefully look into the details available on the admit card.
    • Step-7 : Take a printout of the admit card and keep it for future purposes.

    The admit card is a very important document for the candidates. If the candidates do not carry the admit card on the day of the examination, they may be exempted from appearing for the exam. The foundation exam for CMA will be conducted from 10th to 13th December 2019. The Intermediate and Final exams will be conducted from 10th to 17th December 2019.

