RSMSSB Jr instructor Revised Result 2019 Announced on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Get Direct link here

RSMSSB Jr instructor Revised Result 2019

The revised result for the Jr instructor posts has been released by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB). Candidates can download the RSMSSB results from the official website of RSMSSB.

The result has been announced in the form of a short notification by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB). The result was earlier declared on 8th August 2019.

The written exam was held on 24th March 2019. The selection of the candidates was done on the basis of their performance in the written exam. The recruitment exam is being held for various posts like Electrician, COPA, Welder and Fitter Posts.

The official website to download the revised result is www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in .

Steps to download RSMSSB Jr instructor Revised Result 2019:

Visit the official website of RSMSSB.

Go to the News & Notifications Section given on the home page.

Click on the “Junior Instructor 2018: Revised List of Selected Candidates for Electrician, COPA, Welder and Fitter trades” link on the Home Page.

A New Window will open for the desired PDF of the Revised List for Electrician, COPA, Welder and Fitter trades.

Save and download the result.

The direct link to download the result is here, Link for RSMSSB Jr instructor Revised Result 2019.

Candidates must visit the official web page of The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) for latest updates. Stay tuned to our page for latest updates and timely information of RSMSSB exams.

